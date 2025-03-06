Needham & Company LLC Raises Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $66.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $59.64 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,627,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,345,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,895 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,093,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,807 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,360,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,857,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,082 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.