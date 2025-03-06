New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.43.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $586.51 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $249.58 and a 12 month high of $652.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.57 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.00.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

