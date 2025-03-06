New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Grab by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Grab by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Grab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 776,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Grab by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grab by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

GRAB stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.62.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

