New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3,505.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth about $57,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.63 million, a P/E ratio of 654.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.02. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

About Summit Hotel Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.



Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Stories

