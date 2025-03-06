New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,100 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Limbach were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Limbach alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Limbach by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Limbach by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter worth $4,430,000. Finally, RoundAngle Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Limbach

In related news, Director David Richard Gaboury acquired 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.51 per share, with a total value of $50,184.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,730.21. This trade represents a 34.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Limbach from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LMB

Limbach Price Performance

Limbach stock opened at $77.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.87 million, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10.

Limbach Company Profile

(Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.