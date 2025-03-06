Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $53.16 Average PT from Brokerages

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.16.
NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.
In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,800. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,840. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newmont by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,747,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,851,606,000 after purchasing an additional 797,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,074,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,742,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,302,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
