Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) versus Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Financial Review

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Nixxy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Nixxy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nixxy and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nixxy -2,455.78% -280.82% -90.03% Grow Capital -49.10% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nixxy and Grow Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nixxy $668,693.00 36.83 -$6.66 million N/A N/A Grow Capital $2.66 million 12.44 -$1.30 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Grow Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Nixxy.

Nixxy has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 20.55, indicating that its stock price is 1,955% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grow Capital beats Nixxy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nixxy

Nixxy Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc., formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc., is based in Bristol, CT.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

