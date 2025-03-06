Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 120 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 13,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 43,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 102,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

NYSE:JPM opened at $251.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $703.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

