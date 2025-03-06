Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OKTA. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Okta Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.47. Okta has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $116.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of -332.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $33,965,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $19,180,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,482 shares of company stock worth $74,422,216. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 3,719.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 19.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 12.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 37.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 232.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 396,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,479,000 after purchasing an additional 277,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

