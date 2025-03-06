Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Okta’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

Okta Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.47. Okta has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $116.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $19,180,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,740 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $267,396.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,178.75. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,482 shares of company stock worth $74,422,216. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Okta by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,583,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,414,000 after purchasing an additional 938,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,385,000 after purchasing an additional 135,110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Okta by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,236,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Okta by 2,135.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,630 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

