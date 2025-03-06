Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,298 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,870 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after buying an additional 333,247 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,233 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Foot Locker by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,229 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the period.

FL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

Foot Locker stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $33.94.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

