Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRMB stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. Primo Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49.

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

