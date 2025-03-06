Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $292.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.97 and a beta of 0.89. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $441.77.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $64,139,445.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446.88. The trade was a 99.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total value of $1,429,459.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,982 shares in the company, valued at $26,108,964.96. This represents a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,639 shares of company stock valued at $105,445,057. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

