Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 38,826 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 114.7% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 161,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 86,276 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 99.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $85.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $68,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares in the company, valued at $22,827.10. This represents a 75.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,722 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

