Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 326.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430,979 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,375 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,609,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,433 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of SCHG opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.