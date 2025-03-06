Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $2,641,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $2,850,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 156,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LW opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.11. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Blixt purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,611.50. This represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,181.64. This trade represents a 12.82 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

