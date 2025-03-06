Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

