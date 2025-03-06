Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,309 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,309 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AWK opened at $137.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $150.68.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

