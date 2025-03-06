Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,840 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in IAC by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC by 16.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in IAC by 15.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in IAC in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 25.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 379,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 75,918 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IAC from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.32.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

