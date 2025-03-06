Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 492 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in TKO Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in TKO Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of TKO opened at $152.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of -363.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.61 and a 200 day moving average of $135.88. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.93 and a 52-week high of $179.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Insider Activity

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.03 per share, with a total value of $4,452,924.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,674,322 shares in the company, valued at $237,803,953.66. The trade was a 1.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 60,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $8,653,695.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,734,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,303,996.90. This represents a 3.60 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,498,297 shares of company stock worth $387,671,461 and have sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

