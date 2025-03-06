Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 39,437 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 6,666.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 129,184 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.16. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.47%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.51%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

