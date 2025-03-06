Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,992 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 82,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $809.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.77. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $54.35.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

