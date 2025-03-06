Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,774 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CORT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 83.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 162.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.0% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $11,173,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $178,100.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,912,324.01. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $1,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,174.02. This trade represents a 18.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,827 shares of company stock worth $2,688,486. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

