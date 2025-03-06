Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 36,206 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Butterfly Network worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steve Cashman sold 164,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $502,081.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,835,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,918.26. The trade was a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 30,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $92,216.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,669,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,158.98. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Trading Up 4.8 %

Butterfly Network Profile

NYSE BFLY opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $676.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.47.

(Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.