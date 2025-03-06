Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 975,647 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,949,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,443,000 after purchasing an additional 119,633 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $1,174,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $5,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $40.09.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Reeder sold 307,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $11,527,273.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,712.36. This represents a 36.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 19,827,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $620,989,219.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,553,371 shares of company stock worth $933,605,214 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price target on shares of Chewy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

