Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 371 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIW. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

HIW opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.53%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

