Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) vs. ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Head-To-Head Review

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) and ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Palantir Technologies and ServiceTitan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palantir Technologies 5 13 4 0 1.95 ServiceTitan 0 4 9 1 2.79

Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $74.79, indicating a potential downside of 17.02%. ServiceTitan has a consensus target price of $116.17, indicating a potential upside of 27.07%. Given ServiceTitan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ServiceTitan is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

45.7% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Palantir Technologies and ServiceTitan”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palantir Technologies $2.87 billion 73.77 $462.19 million $0.19 474.37 ServiceTitan $724.36 million 9.66 N/A N/A N/A

Palantir Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than ServiceTitan.

Profitability

This table compares Palantir Technologies and ServiceTitan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palantir Technologies 16.13% 6.85% 5.48% ServiceTitan N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Palantir Technologies beats ServiceTitan on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies. The company was founded by Alexander Ceadmon Karp, Peter Andreas Thiel, Stephen Cohen, and Nathan Dale Gettings in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc. engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

