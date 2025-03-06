Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,140 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 105,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 27,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 86.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBA shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.