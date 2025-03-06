Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 142.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 549,900.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
