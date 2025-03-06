PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in PHINIA by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 239,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in PHINIA by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 52,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHIN stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.71%.

PHIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PHINIA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

