Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 521.11 ($6.72) and traded as high as GBX 525.50 ($6.77). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 516.50 ($6.66), with a volume of 2,349,331 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.38) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

The company has a market cap of £5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 508.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 521.11.

Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.

We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.

We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

