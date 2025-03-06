Plains All American Pipeline Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,315 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the average daily volume of 5,953 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 21,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

PAA opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.65. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.22%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

