Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Porch Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Porch Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Porch Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Porch Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.41.

PRCH opened at $7.19 on Monday. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $859.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38.

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 108,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $654,767.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,658.65. This represents a 37.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Porch Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,891,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,507,000 after buying an additional 1,897,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Porch Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,511,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after buying an additional 1,100,224 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 186.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,915 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,416 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 24,824 shares during the period. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

