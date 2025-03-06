Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,274,000 after buying an additional 49,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,678,000 after acquiring an additional 50,961 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 908,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after acquiring an additional 43,619 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 831,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after purchasing an additional 252,089 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:PBH opened at $85.67 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sidoti lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

