Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $6,424,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

FIHL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

NYSE:FIHL opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.98). Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

