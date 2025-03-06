Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 115 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Allegion were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Allegion by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,008.40. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,920. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.18. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

