Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 155 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,788,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGA opened at $195.59 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $178.75 and a 12 month high of $233.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.62.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

