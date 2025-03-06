Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 180 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $102.27 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average of $108.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

