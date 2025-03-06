Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 542 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,979,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,466 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,807,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 104.7% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 604,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,982,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,211,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

iShares MSCI China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

