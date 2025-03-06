Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 570 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE:SU opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

