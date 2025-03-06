Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA owned 0.08% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 50,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDV opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.69. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is a boost from Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

