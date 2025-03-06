Private Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 2,000 Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Symbotic by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYM has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Symbotic Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYM opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54. Symbotic Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $50.40.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. Equities analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other news, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 4,055 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $124,488.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,650.20. The trade was a 8.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 2,660 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $73,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,411.20. This trade represents a 6.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,371 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

