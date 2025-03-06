Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,219,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,709,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $748,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,338,000 after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 318,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $497.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $522.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.00.

Insider Activity

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total value of $367,091.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,018.84. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.25, for a total transaction of $968,456.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,935 shares in the company, valued at $26,272,663.75. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,596 shares of company stock valued at $18,678,177 in the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

