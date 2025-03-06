Private Trust Co. NA Buys 625 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,287,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. Gladstone Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $613.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Gladstone Capital Cuts Dividend

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 106.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 6.57%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

Insider Activity at Gladstone Capital

In other Gladstone Capital news, President Bob Marcotte sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $423,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 248,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,788,543.50. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

