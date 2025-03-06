Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $26.05 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $26.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

