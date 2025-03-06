Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 605 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BUD. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

