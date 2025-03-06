Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $358.58 on Thursday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $327.37 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.50.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

