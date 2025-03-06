Private Trust Co. NA Has $43,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

