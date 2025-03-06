Private Trust Co. NA Has $45,000 Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $10,333,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ferguson from $221.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ferguson from $234.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.73.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $170.42 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $167.27 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

