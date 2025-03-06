Private Trust Co. NA Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 969.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,913,000 after buying an additional 1,001,177 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,720,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $77.81 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 222.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.59.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.